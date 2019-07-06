Moose Sees a World Title Shot in His Future After Slammiversary

– Moose spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview promoting this weekend’s Slammiversary PPV. Highlights are below:

On facing RVD at Slammiversary: “I’ve been a big fan of RVD’s since his ECW days. He was a big reason why I wanted to become a wrestler. Now I get to step in the ring with him.”

On his world title aspirations: “Since I’ve been with Impact, it’s been my goal to be world champion. I had one opportunity against Austin Aries at last year’s Slammiversary. I’ll be honest, I don’t think I was ready to carry the company on my shoulder. I’ve made a lot of growth over the past year, and I’m definitely ready to be the world champion and carry the company. If Sunday goes as planned, then I’m ready to go after the world title.”

On his goal for the Slammiversary match: “People won’t only remember Rob Van Dam after our match. I’ve wrestled some of the best wrestlers in the world, and I get to add another legend to that list this Sunday at Slammiversary. But I want people saying, ‘Damn, Moose is going to be a legend.’ That’s my game plan, that’s my motivation. I want to show people that I can be a legend in this business.”