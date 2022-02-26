wrestling / News

Moose Set to Defend Impact World Title Against Mike Bailey at Pro Wrestling Revolver Show

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Moose Hard to Kill Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Pro Wrestling Revolver has announced that Moose will defend the Impact Wrestling World Championship against Mike Bailey at the PWR Swerve’s House event on April 16. The event will be held at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa and will be streamed live on FITE TV:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Revolver, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading