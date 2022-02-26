wrestling / News
Moose Set to Defend Impact World Title Against Mike Bailey at Pro Wrestling Revolver Show
February 26, 2022 | Posted by
– Pro Wrestling Revolver has announced that Moose will defend the Impact Wrestling World Championship against Mike Bailey at the PWR Swerve’s House event on April 16. The event will be held at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa and will be streamed live on FITE TV:
🚨BREAKING🚨
Signed for 4/16#SwervesHOUSE@HorizonEventsC1
LIVE on @FiteTV @IMPACTWRESTLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
(c) @TheMooseNation
vs.@SpeedballBailey
FITE: https://t.co/WLm1JrbQ1V pic.twitter.com/Rc1Lujr70W
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) February 26, 2022
