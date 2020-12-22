Moose Shares His Thoughts on AEW Crossing Over With Impact, a Potential Matchup With Kenny Omega

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Impact Wrestling star Moose discussed the recent crossover between AEW and Impact Wrestling, his thoughts on a hypothetical matchup with Kenny Omega, and more. Below are some highlights:

His thoughts on AEW’s new relationship with Impact: “It was definitely surprising. But I mean, it’s good. I think it’s a win for the fans. I mean, I know since this whole thing started, all I get flooded on my mentions on social media is about all these possible dream matches that could come from it. So, I mean, I think I think is a good thing for the fans – and the fans definitely win in this whole process.”

Moose on if he has any interest in a match with Kenny Omega: “I mean, how do I answer that question? I mean, why not? I mean, I have no… The thing with matches is, like, I don’t just like having matches just to have a match – because it’s a possible dream match,” said Moose. “You have to give me a reason for why I’m wrestling Kenny Omega. I like Kenny. I respect him. He’s done a lot, obviously, and in the world of professional wrestling. But I don’t have any real problems with Kenny.”

“Like, I wouldn’t want to hurt them, if that’s what you’re asking. I mean, I wouldn’t want to hurt Kenny. I don’t have any issues with him. Now, Rich Swann I have a lot of issues with and that’s somebody who I want to hurt. So that’s where my mind is at this present moment. What could happen with me and Kenny in the future, we’ll see. But as of right now, I like Kenny, he’s doing a great job and he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world.”

On his aim with the TNA Heavyweight title: “Oh, yeah, I think, at this point, that’s what might have to happen because, I mean, I’ve done everything that I could possibly do with the TNA Heavyweight Championship and people still don’t think it’s legitimate. So I feel like the thing now to do, to make all those naysayers believe in what I have been doing the last few months, is to take what they feel like is legitimate from their current champion – and that’s what I’m going to do.”