– TNA X-Division Champion Moose may not have beaten Oba Femi last Tuesday at WWE NXT Roadblock, but he’s still riding high from the experience. The wrestler shared a photo from the event, showing him backstage with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Moose revealed that Taker shared some words with him that had him tearing up. The wrestler wrote, “Taker said somethings to me after a very intense match with Oba that had me welling up. 🥹 Big S/O to one of the goats @undertaker Now tmrw I get the privilege to have A dream match with Jeff Hardy. Living a F***ing Dream.”

You can view the photo that the reigning X-Division Champion shared from the event below: