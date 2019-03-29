Moose Thinks Rob Gronkowski Will Sign With WWE, But Won’t Be Full-Time

– Moose spoke with Sports Illustrated about the rumors that Rob Gronkowski may sign with WWE now that he’s retired from the NFL. Moose was Gronkowski’s teammate in 2010 and told the site he thinks Gronk will sign with WWE, but won’t be full-time. Highlights are below:

On the rumors of Gronkowski joining WWE: “I think Gronk’s going to sign with WWE, but he’s not going to make it his next career. He can have a big match at WrestleMania or SummerSlam, but I know Gronk. People need to understand that his body has been through hell. Gronk can’t make this a career, but he can have a couple of great matches.”

On why he thinks Gronkowski won’t be a full-time star: “If Gronk were healthy, he would have made a perfect wrestler. He’s athletic, has size, and he is so charismatic. But his body has been through way too much.”

On the comparison between Bill Belichick and Vince McMahon: “Bill Belichick is the equivalent of ten Vince McMahons mixed into one. There is no one else like Belichick.”