Moose on Tessa Blanchard Winning the Impact World Title, How EC3 Helped Shape His Look

– TV Insider recently interviewed Impact Wrestling star Moose, who shared his thoughts on Tessa Blanchard winning the Impact World title, plus a lot more. Below are some highlights.

Moose on Tessa Blanchard winning the Impact World title at Hard To Kill: “It has created some buzz. In the past, I haven’t been a big supporter of intergender wrestling because I believe most people don’t do it right. It doesn’t have the same dynamic of a man wrestling a man. That’s another conversation for another day, but I’m happy for what Tessa has done. She has pushed the limits and showed people women are allowed to be in the ring with males. She has done a good job with it. I just wish it was done overall in a different way with intergender wrestling. Just tell a different story, use your creativity.”

Moose on how EC3 helped him with his look: “I was blessed to be in a locker room with a guy named Ethan Carter III. One thing I took from him is he always made his appearance on TV a big deal … The way he appeared on TV was to be the star. I learned a lot from him. I also learned a lot from Jay Lethal in Ring of Honor, who did the exact same thing. Those two guys wanted their appearance to be larger-than-life — not in size, but how they carried themselves and looked. I already have the size part of it. If anything, I wanted to make myself different from other guys on our roster. There really isn’t a guy on our roster that takes this attention to detail of his look offscreen or when he isn’t wrestling. I can take advantage of that”

On not being worried about how he hasn’t held the title yet: “No. I’m not worried about it at all. At the end of the day, it’s a prop. If I’m in character, I would say Moose would love to be a world champion. Being a world champion is something Moose is set on doing in 2020. There is a pride in it. Outside of it, I’m just happy to be part of the story each week on TV.”

His thoughts on the revival of the XFL: “I have not watched one game, to be honest. I don’t know the teams or who all is playing in it. I’m never one to wish failure on anything. I hope Vince McMahon is more successful than he was the first time around because it’s giving more avenues to guys and more jobs for people to support their families. I hope it does great.”