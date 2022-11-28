wrestling / News
Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling
November 28, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Moose and Bhupinder Gujjar for this week’s episode on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:
* Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann
* Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian
This Thursday at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @TheMooseNation vs @bhupindergujj4r #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/WORy7vXCdw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 28, 2022