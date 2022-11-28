wrestling / News

Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Moose and Bhupinder Gujjar for this week’s episode on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:

* Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann
* Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian

