Moose vs. Chris Sabin, 8-Man Tag Match, More Set for This Week’s Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling announced a number of matchups for next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Moose will be facing Chris Sabin. Also, Jay White teams with Chris Bey against The Good Brothers. You can view the updated lineup below:

* Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (Before the Impact)

* Moose vs. Chris Sabin

* FinJuice, Fallah Bahh, & No Way vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, & Shera

Deaner & Rhino vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

IMPACT! on AXS TV will air on Thursday, July 29 on AXS TV. Before the Impact will begin at 7:00 pm ET, followed by Impact at 8:00 pm ET.