Moose vs. Juice Robinson Added to NJPW Battle in the Valley, Updated Lineup

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced that newly crowned Impact Wrestling World champion Moose will face Juice Robinson at the upcoming Battle in the Valley event. Some additional matchups have also been added to the card. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Will Ospreay vs. Ren Narita

* Jeff Cobb and TJP vs. Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks

* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs) vs. Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Zayne and Alex Coughlin

* Violence Unlimited (Brody King and Chris Dickinson) vs. Stray Dog Army (Bateman and Misterioso)

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Juice Robinson vs. Impact World Champion Moose

* Yuya Uemura vs. Josh Alexander

* Kazuchika Okada vs. TBD

The event is scheduled for November 13 at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. The event will be streamed live on FITE TV and NJPW World.