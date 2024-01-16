wrestling / News

Moose vs. KUSHIDA Announced for Friday’s TNA Impact TV Tapings

January 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MOOSE vs Kushida TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced the first matchup for this week’s TNA Impact TV tapings taking place in Orlando, Florida on Friday, January 19. Newly crowned TNA World Champion Moose will face KUSHIDA in a one-one-one match. You can check out the match announcement below.

At TNA Hard to Kill last Saturday, Moose beat Alex Shelley to win the TNA World Title. KUSHIDA competed in a Triple Threat match for the X-Division title against champ Chris Sabin and El Hijo del Vikingo. Sabin won the match to retain his title.

