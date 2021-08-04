wrestling / News

Moose vs. Tomohiro Ishii Set For NJPW Resurgence

August 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Resurgence

An Impact star is headed to NJPW Resurgence, as Moose will battle Tomohiro Ishii on the show. NJPW announced that Moose will face Ishii at the August 14th show in what is being called a “bonus match.”

You can see the full announcement below:

Tomohiro Ishii to Face IMPACT’s Moose at Resurgence! 【NJoA】
An immense bonus match has been added to Resurgence August 14! The Stone Pitbull himself, Tomohiro Ishii has been added to the lineup at the Torch at L.A. Coliseum, in his first US appearance since November 2019.

Ishii presents a big fight for any opponent, and a victory over the Pitbull represents a huge accomplishment to carry with you to any promotion in the world. So for a big fight, IMPACT Wrestling has brought big opposition in the form of Moose!

Moose and Ishii collided once before back in May 2016, with Ishii coming out on top in Michigan. Will Moose settle the score in LA on the 14th? Find out at Resurgence!

