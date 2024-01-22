Moose Wants To Wrestle Kazuchika Okada Again, Says He Was a ‘Kid’ Last Time

Moose battled Kazuchika Okada several years ago at ROH’s 14th Anniversary show, and he’d like another shot at the NJPW star. As has been reported, Okada is exiting NJPW at the end of the month and Moose, who is now the TNA World Champion, told Denise Salcedo in an interview that he wants a match with Okada.

“The first one that comes to mind, he’s not a full-time guy in our company, but we had a preview at the tapings in Vegas,” Moose said (per Fightful). “It’s Okada. He’s a guy I would like to have another one-on-one match with. It’s been six years since I had a one-on-one match with him. I was a kid.”

He continued, “Actually, it’s longer than six years, it was nine years ago. I was one year into wrestling when I had a singles match with Okada. I was a kid in wrestling. I would like to have another one-on-one match now that I’m an adult in wrestling and I would like to see how that plays out.”

Moose won the World Title from Alex Shelley at TNA Hard to Kill.