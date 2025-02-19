wrestling / News

Moose Weighs In On WWE NXT Debut, Oba Femi Comments

February 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Moose WWE NXT 2-18-25 Image Credit: WWE

Moose and Oba Femi both had thoughts about the TNA star’s appearance on tonight’s WWE NXT. As reported, Moose came down at the start of the show and confronted Femi, teasing a match with the NXT Champion which Femi was all for. WWE posted digital exclusives of both men commenting on Moose’s arrival that you can check out below:

