Morale in AEW Reportedly Improving In Recent Weeks

February 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Logo Dark Background Image Credit: AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the morale backstage in AEW has improved in recent weeks and is said to be “the best in some time.” It was noted that morale is still up even though the rating for Wednesday’s stacked Dynamite was “universally disappointing.”

