Morale In AEW Said To Be High After Full Gear
November 15, 2021 | Posted by
AEW held their Full Gear event last Saturday and it seems the wrestlers in the company are happy with it. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, the morale backstage in AEW is high after the PPV event.
A source said: “Morale is very high with the locker room. The investment AEW has made in its future stars is paying dividends.”
