Note On Backstage Morale At WWE Performance Center Ahead of Tonight’s RAW, Becky Lynch Confirmed for Show

Source states mood at the PC today is that of uncertainty. Many know they shouldn’t be there, but realize this is their job. And as unfortunate as it may sound, they can all pull out 1 by 1, and the show will still go on. WWE will always have a big enough roster to continue. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 13, 2020

WWE has also released their preview for tonight’s RAW, hyping Becky Lynch for the show and teasing what’s next for Drew McIntyre.