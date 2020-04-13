wrestling / News
Note On Backstage Morale At WWE Performance Center Ahead of Tonight’s RAW, Becky Lynch Confirmed for Show
WrestleVotes reports that the mood at the WWE Performance Center ahead of tonight’s live RAW is that of uncertainty, with some of the talent feeling as if they shouldn’t be there.
“Source states mood at the PC today is that of uncertainty. Many know they shouldn’t be there, but realize this is their job.
And as unfortunate as it may sound, they can all pull out 1 by 1, and the show will still go on. WWE will always have a big enough roster to continue.”
WWE has also released their preview for tonight’s RAW, hyping Becky Lynch for the show and teasing what’s next for Drew McIntyre.
Becky Lynch returns to Raw after WrestleMania victory
Becky Lynch faced one of her most trying challenges yet in Shayna Baszler, but The Man is still Raw Women’s Champion.
Lynch, whose win over The Queen of Spades at WrestleMania pushed her title reign over the year mark, will appear live tonight on Raw. Who will be the next Superstar to step to The Man? Or are Baszler’s sights still locked on Lynch’s title?
What’s next for new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre?
Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship run is off to a whirlwind start after slaying Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and overcoming an impromptu challenge from Big Show.
Now that “The King of Claymore Country” has had a moment to catch his breath, where will his reign take him next?
Be sure to catch the new WWE Champion on Raw tonight on USA Network at 8/7 CT!
