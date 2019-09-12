Masters of Ring 1 Set for This Month: Billy Gunn vs. Shawn Spears, Melina Perez vs. Lisa Marie Varon All Scheduled

– Masters of Ring Entertainment has announced some of the matchups for its upcoming Masters of Ring 1 event scheduled for September 21 at the Duplin County Events Center in Kenansville, North Carolina. The card will feature Shawn SPears vs. Billy Gunn and Ken Anderson vs. Eli Drake in first-time ever matchups.

Also, former WWE Superstar Melina Perez will face WWE Superstar Lisa Marie Varon in the main event for the inaugural MORE WOmen’s Championship. This will be only the second time they have ever faced each other. You can check out the full press release on the card below.