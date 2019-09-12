wrestling / News
Masters of Ring 1 Set for This Month: Billy Gunn vs. Shawn Spears, Melina Perez vs. Lisa Marie Varon All Scheduled
– Masters of Ring Entertainment has announced some of the matchups for its upcoming Masters of Ring 1 event scheduled for September 21 at the Duplin County Events Center in Kenansville, North Carolina. The card will feature Shawn SPears vs. Billy Gunn and Ken Anderson vs. Eli Drake in first-time ever matchups.
Also, former WWE Superstar Melina Perez will face WWE Superstar Lisa Marie Varon in the main event for the inaugural MORE WOmen’s Championship. This will be only the second time they have ever faced each other. You can check out the full press release on the card below.
Masters of Ring 1 Presents Inaugural MORE Women’s Championship
& First Time-Ever Matches In Kenansville, NC
September 11, 2019 – WILMINGTON, NC: Masters of Ring Entertainment (MORE Wrestling) comes to Kenansville, NC for the first time on September 21, 2019, at the Duplin County Events Center (195 Fairgrounds Dr, Kenansville, NC 28349).
Masters of Ring 1 features for the main event of the card, the inaugural MORE Women’s Championship match between Former WWE Star Melina Perez versus Lisa Marie Varon, formerly known as Victoria in the WWE. This is the second time Perez and Varon have ever fought.
Other matches will include current MORE Wrestling Champion James Storm, Impact Wrestling Champion Brian Cage, “Mr. No Days Off” Fred Rosser (formerly known as Darren Young in the WWE), WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, AEW Star Shawn Spears, Former WWE Star Chavo Guerrero, Former Impact Wrestling Star Eli Drake, Former WWE Star TJ Perkins, Ken Anderson (formerly known as Mr. Kennedy in the WWE) Former ECW Champion Shane Douglas with Francine, Former ECW Star Stevie Richards, and more.
First time ever matches include the following: Billy Gunn vs Shawn Spears and Ken Anderson vs. Eli Drake.
Masters of Ring 1 is a special charity fundraiser show for Fishin’ With Special Friends. Fishin’ With Special Friends is a national non-profit organization based in Wilmington, NC that focuses on special fishing events for special needs kids, special needs adults and their families. For more information on Fishin’ With Special Friends visit FishinWithSpecialFriends.org.
Fans can attend live by visiting MastersOfRing1.com to purchase tickets in advance to save or at the door and meet and greet tickets can be purchased here.
Meet and Greets: 4 PM – 6 PM
Live Pre-Show MORE Invitational Battle Royal featuring the pro wrestling stars of tomorrow, Presented By Next Day Access 6 PM
Live Pro Wrestling Show 7 PM – 9 PM
