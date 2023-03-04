More AEW Dark Spoilers Following Rampage TV Taping

– As noted, AEW taped new matches for AEW Dark ahead of last night’s live edition of Rampage in San Francisco, California. Here are some additional spoilers for Dark that were taped following Rampage, via F4WOnline.com:

* Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Bros. beat The Firm (Isiah Kassidy, Lee Moriarty, and Matt Hardy).

* Daniel Garcia picked up the win over Aaron Solo.

* FTW Champion Hook beat Pretty Peter Avalon.

These matchups will stream later tonight on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST.