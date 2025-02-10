More On AEW Releases Of Malakai Black, Miro & Ricky Starks

Malakai Black, Miro, and Ricky Starks are all gone from AEW, and a new report has details on their exits. As reported earlier today, Miro exited the company as did Starks and Black with all three removed from the AEW roster page. Fightful Select has some additional details on the three and reports that according to sources, all three are not under no-compete clause making them free agents who can sign where they wish.

Black has been expected to leave AEW since December and has not been on TV. Tony Khan had mentioned a couple of years ago that he had expected to have Black through most of 2027.

Miro hasn’t competed in AEW since December of 2023, when he defeated Andrade El Idolo at AEW Worlds End. He has been cleared to compete for some time but asked for his release back in September. Fightful Select notes that the matter had gone quiet for a long time before he was released, and had not been mentioned in terms of possible creative in the last six months. Nearly everyone in AEW that the outlet spoke to had expected not to see him back in the company. His contract extension that he signed in early 2022 could have kept him there until at least the early portion of 2026.

Starks had also asked to be led go in late 2023, asking the company not to pick up his option that was coming up last spring. However, AEW did and then didn’t use him. His contract would have concluded in a few months.