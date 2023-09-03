– Fightful Select has a new report with more details on the bombshell firing of CM Punk from AEW, which was announced earlier tonight. Before Collision in Chicago, AEW and Khan announced that the former world champion was fired “with cause” and his contract was terminated.

With regards to Punk potentially returning to WWE, the report notes that Punk still has “major heat” with some of the top names earlier this year, citing how Punk was asked to leave WWE Raw in Chicago earlier this year, when he showed up and visited backstage. Fightul Select notes that most WWE sources said they didn’t think Punk was going to be fired from AEW, and there were no real expectations or plans of him going to WWE.

The report also has details on the alleged interaction between Punk and Miro at AEW All In London last Sunday. It’s rumored that the two talked backstage and said things in jest. According to Fightful’s update, Punk was genuinely confused by the story making the rounds online. Earlier this week, Miro and Punk spoke about the rumor and laughed about the version alleging that the two had issues and a confrontation backstage. It’s said that Punk and Miro had a good relationship, and Punk reportedly pushed for Miro to be on Collision.

The report also notes that Punk was expected to headline tomorrow’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago, facing Ricky Starks in a Strap Match. On tonight’s AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson was announced as Starks’ opponent. Danielson is returning earlier than expected from an arm break injury suffered at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II in June. Danielson’s return was reportedly kept secret within the company before his return made the air.

With regards to the Warner Bros. Discovery aspect of this situation, there are said to be ongoing talks between AEW and WBD regarding the direction of AEW Collision programming. Additionally, security at United Center was reportedly confiscating CM Punk signs before the start of the show.

While no progress was made between Punk working with The Elite, CM Punk reportedly informed Fightful and others backstage that he wanted to get into a room and talk with them to work something out. As previously reported, it’s rumored that Punk and The Elite had a backstage meeting to talk things out before AEW All In that was canceled by the Elite before the event.

For Jack Perry, the report notes that the former FTW and AEW Tag Team Champion is not scheduled to work All Out this weekend. Also, Perry has not yet been fired or informed of a firing in the aftermath of his incident with Punk and now Punk being terminated.

Lastly, for those who still might suspect if this is a work, multiple AEW sources are claiming to Fightful Select that this is not a work. AEW is moving forward with All Out, which is scheduled for tomorrow at the United Center in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.