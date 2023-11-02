– As previously reported, AEW announced the signing of Ric Flair to a multi-year contract earlier today, along with Flair’s Wooooo! Energy becoming the official energy drink of AEW. Fightful Select has more details on AEW signing the 74-year-old WWE Hall of Famer.

According to the report, sources close to Flair stated that his contract is similar to the one Randy Savage signed with WCW in the mid-1990s, where part of Flair’s contract was also a deal with the energy drink that would cover a significant amount, if not all, of Flair’s contract salary for AEW. When Savage departed from WWE and signed with WCW in late 1994, he brought a lucrative Slim Jim sponsorship along with him. Eric Bischoff has previously mentioned that the Slim Jim deal paid a significant portion of Savage’s WCW salary when he signed at the time.

With regards to why AEW opted to sign Flair to a multi-year contract, AEW sources cited the merchandising potential as a big possibility as to why he was signed to the roster. Being able to use Flair in merchandise, action figures, and video games are seen as potential reasons for signing Flair if they can under his new contract.

Flair is 74 years old and wrestled his “last match” in July of last year. He’s also had multiple heart surgeries, including having a pacemaker installed in 2018. Ric Flair made his AEW debut last week on Dynamite as a gift from Tony Khan to Sting, who will be retiring from the ring at next year’s AEW Revolution event in March 2024.