More Backstage Details on Becky Lynch Returning to WWE at SummerSlam

– Fightful Select has an update with more details on Becky Lynch making her triumphant return to WWE last weekend at SummerSlam 2021. At the event, she ended up becoming a last-minute replacement to Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and beat reigning champion Bianca Belair to win the title.

While Sasha Banks was not cleared to compete for the event, WWE continued advertising the Belair vs. Banks rematch all the way up until the match was supposed to take place. At first, Carmella was brought out as the initial replacement for Banks before Lynch made her surprise return and challenged Belair to an impromptu title match.

Fightful reports that Belair and Carmella were told ahead of time about Lynch’s return at the event. The news was “officially” kept secret from most other roster members backstage. Lynch’s name was also not listed on internal run sheets. Additionally, WWE added segments to the event to adjust for time, since the planned Banks vs. Belair match did not end up taking place. This likely explains the Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogz segment.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins’ baby daughter, Roux, was also reportedly in attendance at the event. An excited Lynch reportedly greeted her baby girl backstage after the match where she won her title. Lynch gave birth to her daughter late last year.