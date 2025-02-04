– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was said to have been frustrated with how things played out during the men’s Rumble match last weekend at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. It’s rumored that McIntyre was not the only person who was upset with how things played out, and McIntyre allegedly stormed out of the building in frustration. Dave Meltzer shared more details regarding the incident on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, McIntyre was not upset about the elimination where he was taken out of the Rumble match by Damian Priest. He was reportedly upset about something that happened earlier. Additionally, Meltzer reported that LA Knight was performing spots that were “not planned” for the bout. These spots apparently got in the way of things that were supposed to happen in the match, including when McIntyre’s elimination was supposed to happen. Knight also appeared to get in the way of McIntyre’s actual elimination when it took place, but this was apparently not the main issue that angered McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre reportedly became “loudly hot” backstage over the incident, which Meltzer once again describes as “not an angle.” Meltzer also reported that due to LA Knight performing unplanned spots, it took time to get things back into place. As previously noted, others besides McIntyre were also mad about how things played out during the match.