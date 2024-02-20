– As noted, TNA Wrestling exercised its option to extend the contract of former World Champion Josh Alexander. However, terms of the contract renewal were not disclosed. Fightful Select has an update on Alexander’s contract extension.

Alexander’s deal was going to expire on February 14 had the option not been exercised, which would’ve made Alexander a free agent. Alexander was previously signed to a two-year contract with a company option year that TNA exercised.

Alexander’s renewed contract now runs through February 14, 2025, so the contract renewal period is for one year. Alexander will become a free agent in February 2025, unless he reaches a new deal with TNA first. Fightful Select adds that the contract renewal was not due to Alexander missing time due to injury. Even while Alexander was injured, he did work backstage for TNA as a producer, which allowed the time to continue on his contract.