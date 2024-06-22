More Backstage Details on Kayla Braxton’s WWE Exit

– As previously reported, WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton announced her exit from the WWE earlier today, revealing that SmackDown on June 28 at Madison Square Garden will be her last event after eight years in the company. Fightful has more details on her exit.

According to the report, Braxton has been working for WWE without a contract under a verbal agreement after her latest contract deal expired. This might explain why Braxton took WWE out of her handle on social media on June 6. It’s noted that there were discussions between both sides, but it’s unknown what decision was reached from them.

Additionally, AEW was reportedly made aware of her WWE contract expiring about two weeks ago. It’s unknown if this was due to direct communication with Braxton (nee Kayla Becker) or her agent and AEW.

Braxton first signed with WWE in 2016, and she’s appeared across all of WWE’s brands. She’s also worked as a backstage interviewer and a ring announcer for NXT, before joining the main roster as a permanent fixture in 2019. She also served as a cohost on Talking Smack alongside Paul Heyman as well as WWE’s The Bump. She previously exited from her role as the host of WWE’s The Bump in August 2023.