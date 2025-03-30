More Backstage Details on Kevin Knight Signing With AEW

– As previously reported, AEW announced the signing of wrestler Kevin Knight following his match against Jay White last night on AEW Collision. Fightful Select has more details on Knight’s signing.

Knight’s NJPW contract had expired in January during the week of Wrestle Kingdom 19. While NJPW was very interested in retaining Knight, many reportedly expected him to land a contract with a promotion in the United States during his free agency. Knight later met with Tony Khan and Rocky Romero in early February when he also worked an ROH TV taping, wrestling AR Fox to a time-limit draw. He was also reportedly looking to have talks with WWE.

With regards to the earlier PWInsider report that Knight was invited to a WWE tryout, a longtime staff member with the WWE Performance Center stated on the wrestler, “I’m not sure what more they needed to see. He wrestled in New Japan, CMLL, AEW, Ring of Honor, MLW and TNA. There are looks at this guy on every other stage but ours. Glad we were at least trying though.” Fightful notes that WWE did have interest in Knight, and had he signed with the company, he likely would’ve started in NXT.

Additionally, Fightful reports that sources within TNA believed Knight wouldn’t be showing up there again unless he signed with WWE. He previously made multiple appearances in TNA Wrestling between January and March 2024. He worked multiple MLW shows last year as well.

Jay White beat Kevin Knight in his AEW in-ring debut last night on Collision. The show aired live on TNT and was simulcast on Max.