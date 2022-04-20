More Backstage Details on KUSHIDA’s Frustrations With WWE NXT 2.0, Plans for NJPW Return

– According to a report by the the Voices of Wrestling Patreon account (via WrestlingInc.com), some more details have surfaced on KUSHIDA’s recent WWE exit this week. As previously reported, it was believed behind-the-scenes in WWE that KUSHIDA is looking to return to NJPW later this June.

Voices of Wrestling reports that after NXT was rebranded as NXT 2.0, it was a major change for KUSHIDA with WWE. KUSHIDA is said to have “frequently” shown his “displeasure” with the way he was being used in NXT since the changeover to NXT 2.0.

Also, per the Voices of Wrestling Petron, it was reportedly well known that KUSHIDA was planning to leave WWE, and he’d been in contact with a number of NJPW wrestlers. Additionally, KUSHIDA has reportedly already pitched multiple ideas for his pending return to New Japan. These ideas include a repackaging of his character, returning as part of a heel stable, an MMA-style gimmick, and even working as a heavyweight.

Previously, KUSHIDA only worked in the junior heavyweight division during his NJPW career from 2010 to 2019. He signed with WWE in April 2019.