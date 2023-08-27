wrestling / News
More Backstage Details on Mercedes Mone’s AEW Status Following All In Appearance
– As previously reported, former WWE Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks) is in attendance at AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium today, and she was shown on camera during the Zero Hour pre-show. Her appearance was also discussed during the pre-show, and Paul Wight suggested that Mone was a “shark” waiting to potentially face the winner of today’s title match at the event. A report from Fightful Select has more details on her appearance.
According to Fightful’s report, Mone and AEW have had recent talks, and Mone has been “open” to appearing for the company. One source close to the situation reportedly showed optimism that the two sides will be working together at some point. Another source spoke as if a deal between both sides was in the works.
This was the first time Mone appeared on AEW programming since her WWE exit, which took place in May 2022. She has worked for NJPW and STARDOM this year. AEW has not yet announced any type of deal or signing for Mercedes Mone.
