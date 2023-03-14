wrestling / News
More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39
March 14, 2023 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Bray Wyatt is currently off the road and WWE TV right now due to what’s said to be a “physical issue.” The WWE creative team was also informed he was out due to illness. Dave Meltzer reported details on the situation on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
According to Meltzer, the prospective WrestleMania 39 match between Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt is “still on” for the event, and Wyatt is reportedly expected to return ‘very soon.” Meltzer noted that he was told the issue with Wyatt was “not a creative issue or anything like that.”
