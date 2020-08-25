More Backstage Details on Last-Minute Rewrites for Raw

– As previously reported, last night’s episode of Raw went through heavy, significant, last-minute rewrites. Dave Meltzer reported more details on what took place backstage on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer on today’s Observer Radio, McMahon did order the creative team to make many changes in the morning via phone. After McMahon flew in for the show, he made it to the arena at around 7:00 pm EST, and he made additional changes to the show. Meltzer stated that the final script for the show wasn’t completed until after 9:00 pm local time. As a result, the script for last night’s Raw apparently wasn’t finished until it was already about an hour into the TV broadcast.

Meltzer continued in response to Bryan Alvarez’s comments, “It’s not like came in at seven and tore up the whole show. They changed some things after seven, but it was mostly changed during the day.” For clarification, an earlier report from PWInsider mentioned that WWE officials “pretty much ripped up the entire show” at around 7:20 pm.

Based on Meltzer’s account, McMahon didn’t rip up the whole show less than an hour before the broadcast started, but asked for most of the changes earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the rest of the of the script was reportedly changed and completed after he arrived to the TV tapings.

As previously noted, WWE reportedly filmed a number of segments for Raw Underground last night that were scrapped before the show made it to air, including a previously advertised Raw UG segment featuring Dolph Ziggler vs. Ivar. Meltzer indicated the Raw Underground segments that were scrapped were shot earlier in the day before Vince McMahon made the call to remove them. Some Underground segments did still make the broadcast.

