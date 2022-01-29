More Backstage Details on Major WWE Superstar Return Expected at Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, news surfaced earlier this week that former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is returning to WWE and she could be returning as early as tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event. She might even appear as a surprise entrant in the match to set up a prospective WrestleMania 38 match between her and reigning Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Dave Meltzer reported more details on Rousey’s expected return on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer reported that Rousey’s new run with the WWE is expected to run a year, and it’s said she will be a part of the SmackDown roster on the FOX Network. Her new WWE deal is expected to have Rousey appear throughout the rest of the year, and she won’t be leaving after only appearing at the Rumble and WrestleMania 38.

Meltzer stated on Rousey, “She’s back. She’s going to be back as a regular on SmackDown. But she’ll probably do some Raw shows. I think she going to be on Raw on Monday. That’s kind of what has been hinted at to me. The only thing I know is that she will not be wrestling Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. The match I was told was Becky Lynch.”

Meltzer added that he was told Rousey’s prospective matchup for WrestleMania 38 is to be Becky Lynch, even though Rousey is supposed to be part of the SmackDown roster, where Charlotte Flair is champion. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is part of the Raw roster where she holds the women’s title.

Lynch is slated to defend her Raw Women’s Championship later tonight against Doudrop. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair will be competing in the women’s Rumble match, despite currently holding the SmackDown Women’s title.

It’s still not confirmed if Rousey will be competing in the Rumble tonight or only appearing in an angle following the Rumble match similar to her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble 2018. However, she is reportedly expected to be returning to WWE as soon as tonight’s show.

Rousey last wrestled for WWE in the main event at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Lynch won the match to capture both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s titles.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled for later tonight at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The card will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.