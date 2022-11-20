– As noted, The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) made a big return last night at AEW Full Gear, losing a match to Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships. The Elite came out to Kansas’ “Carry On Wayward Son” for their entrance theme. A report by Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com has more details on The Elite’s return.

According to Meltzer’s report, the plan is for The Elite to use “Carry On Wayward Son” as their trios match entrance music. They won’t be using the song for regular tag team or singles matches. The Young Bucks have reportedly been looking to use the song for a long time, the Bucks and their dad are big fans of the song and rock style. Previously, the Bucks also used the song as their entrance music when taking part in backyard wrestling as teenagers.

The use of the song reportedly did not have anything to do with the recent situation between The Elite and CM Punk, and The Elite being suspended following the backstage incident that took place at AEW All Out in early September. The suspension on the Elite was lifted after the conclusion of an investigation into the incident. While The Elite were said to be aware that people think the two ideas are related, that’s actually said to not be the case, and they’ve wanted to use the song for a while.

Additionally, while last night’s match was contested for the Trios titles and it was retroactively made the first match in a Best of Seven match series, the other matches will not see the titles on the line in each match. The Elite can only win the titles if they win four matches in the Best of Seven series.