More Backstage Details on Ric Flair Asking for His Release From WWE

– As previously reported, WWE confirmed today the earlier stories of Hall of Famer Ric Flair requesting and receiving his release from the company. There was talk of Ric Flair being frustrated with WWE booking and his storyline with Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair earlier this year. Dave Meltzer reported additional details on the situation during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, Flair had sent a text message to Vince McMahon complaining about the booking of his daughter, Charlotte Flair (aka Ashley Fliehr), and “her situation.” Meltzer added that people who are closer to the situation than he is said that Flair’s release was “Vince’s decision.”

Additionally, Meltzer stated that Flair’s latest contract with WWE that he had signed last year was a “great contract,” which he described as “exceptional.” It’s unknown what type of non-compete deal Flair might have, since he was not an in-ring main roster talent.

Regarding AEW, Meltzer stated that Ric Flair is actually friends with Tony Khan, and that they’ve been friends and known each other for years. And apparently, they are such good friends that Khan would never ask Flair to leave Vince McMahon. However, Meltzer speculated now that Flair has left WWE, the situation might be different.