– As previously noted, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey drew a great deal of attention when she spoke about her problems with the booking of her recent feud with Liv Morgan that took place last year. Dave Meltzer provided more information why Rousey was not happy with how the feud came together on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, Rousey was not happy with how her Extreme Rules match with Morgan turned out at the WWE Extreme Rules show in October. Rousey and Morgan reportedly wanted to have an edgier matchup that used thumbtacks, but they were shot down. The match saw Rousey defeat Morgan to regain her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

It’s unknown what sparked Rousey to post her recent comments on WWE booking this month. As noted, she wrote the following: