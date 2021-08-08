More Backstage Details on Rumored Changes Coming to WWE NXT, Who Has Ear of Vince McMahon

– As previously reported, it was rumored that a number of changes are in the works for NXT that would involve WWE “completely changing” the brand. Following the recent NXT releases on Friday, it was reported by PWInsider that WWE wanted to update NXT with a new logo, a focus on younger talent, and a different format for NXT TV. Dave Meltzer reported more details on the planned changes to NXT on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio (via F4WOnline.com).

According to Meltzer, the new change in mentality for NXT involves taking the brand back to the earlier days of the developmental brand, with the focus on younger, bigger talent that could eventually reach main event status at WrestleMania. It was also reported that WWE officials think a lot of the competitors in NXT “are too small and too old.”

Meltzer stated that these changes are the result of NXT losing its war with AEW, saying, “The basic feeling is that they lost the war [with AEW] and now it’s time to get it back to it — [younger and bigger wrestlers].” Apparently, NXT ventured out from what it was originally meant to be, first to compete with indie promotions like ROH and then later AEW. Now, WWE officials want to get it back to being what it was before; a developmental brand again.

Meltzer went on to say there are “divisive opinions about wrestling” with the top decision makers in WWE who are fighting for the ear of Vince McMahon. Currently, the decision makers who believe that focusing on younger and bigger talents is the better idea right now are the ones who have the ear of McMahon.

Additionally, Meltzer reported, “The wording is: ‘No more midgets, no one starting in their 30s’ They want people who can be box office attractions and main characters. So, that’s what they are looking for now.”

Last week’s NXT talent releases included Bronson Reed, Mercedes Martinez, and Bobby Fish.