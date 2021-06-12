More Backstage Details on The Rock Appearing at WWE Survivor Series, Possible WM 38 Match

– As previously reported, WWE Survivor Series 2021 is slated for Brooklyn, New York this year, with WWE wanting it to be a major show that could possibly have an appearance between The Rock, potentially setting up a major matchup between the two down the line. Dave Meltzer spoke on The Rock potentially appearing at Survivor Series and beyond on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, WWE officials wants The Rock at Survivor Series, but WWE will never be The Rock’s “top priority” due to his film and TV commitments. However, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is still a match WWE wants to build towards. Both The Rock and Roman Reigns have publicly spoken on the potential matchup and sounded open to making it happen.

Additionally, Meltzer stated that WWE abandoned the idea of making the match happen at the last two WrestleMania events due to the pandemic. WrestleMania 36 was held at the WWE Performance Center and was closed to the general public, and Reigns withdrew from the show due to the ongoing pandemic. This year’s WrestleMania 37 was held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida with live fans in attendance, but capacity was limited due to pandemic and social distancing restrictions.

Also, Meltzer stated when he spoke to WWE sources about The Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania, they said 2021 “was not the year” with WrestleMania 37 only being able to hold 20,000 people because of capacity restrictions. However, with WrestleMania 38 scheduled for April 2022 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, WWE would want The Rock to come back to face Reigns for that event with a potential attendance of up to 80,000 people. That said, it will also depend on The Rock’s entertainment schedule.

WrestleMania 38 is currently set for Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Arlington.