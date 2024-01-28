– As previously reported, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was scheduled to travel to Tampa, Florida over the weekend for the WWE Royal Rumble event. It was rumored that he was planned to make his WWE return at the event and compete in the men’s Rumble match. However, that plan was reportedly withdraw, and his spot was again given to an unnamed wrestler from NXT in the matchup. Fightful Select has an update on Lesnar’s planned Rumble slot.

According to the report, the early plans for the match involved Brock Lesnar working with some of the same wrestlers that NXT Superstar Bron Breakker did in the match. It’s not been confirmed by Fightful is Breakker was given the Lesnar slot in the match, but based on the earlier report and the details that surfaced today from Fightful, that appears to be the case.