More Backstage Details on Sasha Banks & Naomi Situation, Rumored Contract Issues With WWE

– As previously reported, the professional wrestling world has been reeling with the recent development of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of last night’s WWE Raw due to a rumored creative dispute. Dave Meltzer reported some additional details on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer reported that the plan was for Naomi to win the Six-Pack Challenge and face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Hell in a Cell event, so the apparent issue was not about the two being “buried” in the match. Meltzer added that the issue with Banks and/or Naomi and WWE may have something to do with a contract situation with one or both of the WWE Superstars.

Meltzer added that there was an issue with both Superstars, and it wasn’t a case of “one follow the leader or anything like that.” Meltzer continued that the issues involving the Superstars and their contracts “wasn’t something that just happened” last night.

Additionally, Meltzer reported that some of what went into why Banks and Naomi left the show last night had been building up for a while. The exact nature of why they left is expected to come to light later on. According to those who are not in management, there is also said to be “a lot of heat” on Sasha Banks right now following the incident.

Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi have released statements on why they left the show last night. Meanwhile, WWE’s statement on Banks and Naomi read, “During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’s office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out.”