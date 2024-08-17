More Backstage Details on Sting Attending AEW TV Tapings

– As previously reported, Darby Allin revealed that Sting has been backstage at recent AEW Collision TV tapings. Fightful Select has more details on the recent visits by the former AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer.

The report notes that Sting was backstage at some of the recent Collision and ROH TV tapings in Arlington, Texas as he lives in the area. Sting is said to have visited with friends, and he reportedly surprised by Allin by visiting one of the Collision shows where Allin was wrestling.

While Sting retired after AEW Revolution, AEW is still listing him as part of the roster. He’s not been actively working with the company since the event. He’s reportedly kept in touch with Darby Allin, but he’s largely been off the radar besides appearing at some conventions and appearances.

As noted, The Franchise commented on the announcement of AEW: All In Texas, noting that it’s “just down the road.” He added, “I’ll be watching from ‘somewhere’.”