More Backstage Details on The Rock’s WrestleMania 41 Status

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported more details on The Rock’s status for WrestleMania 41. As of right now, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson does not appear to be in the mix for any type of match at WrestleMania this year. This is despite The Rock previously indicating last year that when he returned to WWE, he would be targeting Cody Rhodes and his Undisputed WWE Championship. In October when he was rumored to not be scheduled for WrestleMania 41, The Rock responded to the rumors on his Instagram, writing, “Don’t believe any of that bullshit.”

According to Meltzer, The Rock working any type of match at WrestleMania 41 doesn’t appear to be happening. Meltzer stated that someone negatively commented on The Rock’s surprise appearance at the end of WWE Bad Blood, taking the spotlight away from Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The anonymous individual reportedly informed Meltzer at the time that The Rock would not be facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania or wrestling at WrestleMania at all. Additionally, The Rock and his agent at WME, Brad Slater, had already informed WWE ahead of Bad Blood that The Rock wouldn’t be wrestling at WrestleMania 41 before his Bad Blood appearance, making his shocking appearance at the event that much more confusing.

Meltzer’s source reportedly stated, “The people who know this are not happy that he went in there and stole the end of the show just to do that when those people that ended the Atlanta show should’ve been the final thing. But Dwayne gets to do what Dwayne wants to do, and everyone has to live with that.” Meltzer also stated that Johnson wasn’t able to commit to WrestleMania 41 because he was “too busy” with his Hollywood projects.

While it was possible for The Rock to still change his mind, Meltzer noted that the people who were apparently upset with his appearance at Bad Blood felt he needed to make a final decision about WrestleMania by January due to the Royal Rumble. However, the Royal Rumble has now come and gone.

Additionally, Meltzer stated that The Rock reportedly became upset when it started being reported last October that he wasn’t doing WrestleMania 41. Meltzer said, “I kind of heard, ‘Oh my god! Dwayne’s mad that everyone’s reporting that he doesn’t want this out!'” He continued, “One person said, ‘I’ll bet he does the show now just because he’s so mad that everyone’s reporting it.'” Meltzer speculated that if The Rock wasn’t so busy, he’d be part of WrestleMania 41 and more involved in wrestling because he genuinely loves it.

The Rock did appear again for WWE earlier this year at the Monday Night Raw on Netflix debut. However, rather than advance any feuds or angles with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns or The Bloodline, he cut a babyface promo and embraced Rhodes. He also congratulated and shook hands with Reigns after he beat Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. This appeared to suggest that The Rock would not be pursuing dream matches against either one at WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.