More Backstage Details on What Led to Chelsea Green Debuting on SmackDown, Vince McMahon’s Creative Meeting With Her

– As previously reported, some last-minute changes were made to SmackDown last week, which would’ve seen Chelsea Green debut on SmackDown and win a Fatal 4-Way match to ender the match at Survivor Series. However, Green suffered a legitimate injury during the match, so the plan had to be changed and Liv Morgan won as a result. A new report by Fightful Select has some additional details on what took place.

Green had been off TV since May. Something she even noted herself on social media. Per Fightful’s report, Vince McMahon had a meeting with Green about upcoming creative plans and that she would be moved to SmackDown. It’s said that WWE creative and staff members heard that the meeting reportedly went positively.

Additionally, Paul Heyman was reportedly a major supporter and believer in Chelsea Green. Before Heyman was removed from his role as Executive Director of Raw, Heyman had made a hard push for Green and thought she was capable of becoming a top women’s star.

Unfortunately, Green suffered another setback with her broken wrist. She later underwent surgery, and she’s currently recovering.