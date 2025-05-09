– As previously reported, WWE announced that this year’s Crown Jewel will take place in Perth, Australia with WWE Crown Jewel Perth. This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter had more details on plans for the event. This will be the first time a Crown Jewel event is held outside of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Observer Newsletter, WWE will once again hold its Crown Jewel championship bouts, with the world champions from each brand facing each other, at the upcoming premium live event. Additionally, the Observer notes that Saudi Arabia isn’t getting another premium live event later in the year since the 2026 Royal Rumble is being held Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in January 2026. While the Crown Jewel Championships were previously scheduled as an annual event for the Saudi Arabia shows, The Observer reports that they are expected to return to being a regular occurrence in Saudi Arabia next year (2026).

Also, Survivor Series is still expected to have men and women’s WarGames matches again. WWE has not yet announced WarGames or its participants for the premium live event.

WWE Crown Jewel Perth is scheduled for Saturday, October 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. WWE Survivor Series 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.