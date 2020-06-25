More Backstage Details on Timeline for Positive COVID-19 Test Results in WWE, Procedures for Tomorrow’s TV Tapings

– As previously reported, news surfaced earlier this week that multiple wrestlers and staff members in WWE tested positive for the coronavirus. PWInsider has some additional details on how the positive test results were discovered and based off which tests. WWE broadcasters Renee Young and Kayla Braxton both confirmed this week that they have been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is the second time Braxton has been diagnosed with the virus after she previously had it in March.

As noted, a WWE developmental talent who was last at the Performance Center on June 9 tested positive for the coronavirus. This led to WWE cancelling their scheduled TV tapings on Tuesday, June 16 to test the entire staff and roster for the virus. Previously, WWE was only issuing temperature checks for those in attendance at the Performance Center. noted in a separate report earlier today that the latest positive test results for COVID-19 are the result of a new round of tests requested by WWE for staff and wrestlers on Monday, June 22 when a new positive test result was revealed. These new infections are reportedly not the result of the tests that were done last Tuesday (June 16) at the WWE Performance Center after the first positive test result was discovered.

Per a separate update from PWInsider, all the talents scheduled to work Friday’s scheduled TV taping for Smackdown has to get the COVID-19 nose swab test done before the tapings. Additionally, all the talents being tested are then asked to isolate themselves ahead of the scheduled TV taping for June 26. Also, WWE has reportedly requested that talents inform them if they are planning to travel outside of their local areas beyond their work for the promotion.

Kayla Braxton has since deleted her earlier tweet confirming her second COVID-19 diagnosis. WWE Producer Adam Pearce also confirmed his diagnosis with coronavirus earlier today.