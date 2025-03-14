More Details on Jade Cargill-Shayna Baszler Situation That Reportedly Led To Backstage Heat

As previously reported, Jade Cargill reportedly had heat on her last year before her hiatus in WWE, due to multiple backstage incidents. This led to some even questioning whether or not she was actually injured when she was written off television. The Wrestling Obserer Newsletter has more details on the situation, including more on what went down between Cargill and Baszler.

There were several people online attempting to figure out the spot that led to the incident. Many suggested a match where it appeared that Cargill taped out in a choke from Baszler, even though it wasn’t the finish. It was claimed it might have been a receipt from Baszler, but instead it was a planned spot. It was noted that if someone put on a choke in a title match in WWE to make a star tap, they would be fired immediately. It was an angle that was going to lead to more, but it was dropped for unknown reasons.

There were problems in the ring with Cargill, including bothced spots, during Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Cargill & Bianca Belair. However, the botches weren’t considered a problem, because it was understood that Cargill would be pushed in spite of her inexperience due to her look and AEW fame. The heat on Cargill was because when issues in the ring happened, she’d blame the other person and was allegedly rude about it. Cargill reportedly said that Baszler didn’t know how to work, which didn’t sit well with the women’s locker room. The incident in question happened when Cargill pointed to a bruise on her arm and told Baszler she needed to learn to work. Baszler replied that if she was shooting, they would both know it.

Later, after Cargill blamed others for in-ring issues, Baszler confronted her (with others). Cargill got in Baszler’s face and Baszler refused to back down. Other talent saw it and helped calm things down, along with management, and split them up. Baszler was then taken to work with the producers on spots for her match that night. Nothing “of significance” happened after that.

When it comes to others accusing Cargill of not really being hurt during her time off, that was a misunderstand. Cargill asked for time off over the holidays, and was told that unlike AEW, the holiday season was an important time for WWE. However, she got legitimately hurt and took time off. That led to others questioning her injury, especially when she shot a Mountain Dew commercial during that time. Those who doubted the injury eventually realized it was real.