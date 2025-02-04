– As previously reported, Alexa Bliss made her long-awaited WWE return last weekend at the Royal Rumble, competing in the women’s Rumble match. Bliss’ previous return plan was reportedly delayed over a contract disagreement with WWE. It was later rumored that Bliss’ agents with Paragon Talent, Dean Muhtadi and Steve Kaye, negotiated a new last-minute contract for her that was signed shortly before the Rumble. Dave Meltzer had more details on Bliss’ new contract on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, he heard from many people who confirmed that Alexa Bliss’ surprise appearance and her recent contract dispute with WWE were not some type of elaborate ruse or attempt to work reporters. Bliss’ deal reportedly came together only about 48 hours before the Rumble, with Muhtadi putting the deal together. Additionally, Meltzer reported that Bliss signed her new five-year contract with WWE on Saturday right before the Rumble event.

Meltzer noted that Muhtadi “mended fences” between Bliss and WWE, helping make the deal happen in time for the Rumble. As previously noted, Bliss took the spot originally meant for Shotzi in the match, and all of the planned spots for Shotzi were given to Bliss instead. This is similar to how Bron Breakker took the space originally designated for Brock Lesnar in last year’s Royal Rumble match on the men’s side.

Also, Meltzer stated that Bliss’ previous WWE contract was frozen when she went on maternity leave, adding there was still some time left, but “not a lot of time left” remaining on the previous agreement. Meltzer added that Bliss and her agents didn’t want to have her return to WWE TV right before the end of her previous contract, wanting her to have a brand-new contract instead.