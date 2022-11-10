– As noted, MJF was not backstage for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that MJF performed his promo segment that aired during the show on Tuesday, November 8. He also filmed it in one take.

– Fightful Select also reports that a match featuring Darby Allin was initially planned for last night’s AEW TV tapings, but it was reportedly scrapped. Fightful reports that the match was believed to be against Cole Karter.

– Lastly, Fightful Select reports that the promo segment on AEW Dynamite featuring The Factory, the Best Friends, and Jay Lethal’s group was filmed last week. The segment preceded a match between Trent Beretta and Jay Lethaal.