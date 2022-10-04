More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Some Late Changes That Were Made

– Fightful Select has a report with additional notes from last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, there were plans at one point to make The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio the main event for last night’s USA Network broadcast. Instead, Iyo Sky vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event, and Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles kicked off the show.

There were originally said to be creative plans to have Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss accompany Candice LeRae to the ring for her match with Dakota Kai. Also, the show had a production mandate to only use 8-10 foot ladders for the women’s segment on WWE Raw.