– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes for last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. According to the report, some within the company were sent their creative notes on the show early in the evening on Thursday, March 2.

Additionally, there were reportedly nixed plans for Tegan Nox last week. The original plan was to show her backstage getting her knee iced up, but that segment got adjusted. The nixed segment would have then later built to a Rhea Ripley matchup. During the show, Nox lost a singles match to Shayna Baszler via submission.

Also, WWE is reportedly planning to utilize the chair being wrapped around the head as things move forward in future angles involving The Bloodline.