More Backstage Notes on New AEW Deal With WarnerMedia

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed more details on the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and WarnerMedia programming deal, which will see the debut of AEW Rampage on TNT on Fridays in August. Also, AEW Dynamite and Rampage will be moving to TBS in January to make room for the NHL on TBS.

According to Meltzer, AEW getting better lead-ins for its programming was not part of the company’s negotiations with WarnerMedia. Meltzer added that AEW was able to get more money from the new programming announcement based on a clause that was already written in the existing contract with WarnerMedia. Also, the promotion was asked to move aside from TNT because AEW likely would’ve been pre-empted much further between the NBA and the NHL.

Meltzer continued that Tony Khan never wanted the company to have more than four pay-per-view events premiere. However, the new deal will now allow AEW to put on four quarterly special events on TNT throughout the year, which will be AEW’s version of Saturday Night’s Main Event or Clash of the Champions.

With regards to Rampage, Meltzer stated that the idea to put Rampage on at 10:00 pm on Fridays after SmackDown goes back one year. Rampage is slated to debut on August 13. However, at that time, WWE was apparently more “hyper-competitive” with All Elite Wrestling, and Vince McMahon likely would’ve called for a third hour of SmackDown on FS1 to go against Rampage.

WWE has not yet announced an extension or third hour for SmackDown to compete with Rampage in the 10 pm timeslot if that is indeed something the company is planning.