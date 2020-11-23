wrestling / News
More Backstage Notes On Survivor Series: Edge Backstage, WWE Films Interviews All Day
November 23, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Michelle McCool and other members of the Undertaker’s family were in attendance for his final farewell at Survivor Series last night.
Edge was also backstage, but obviously didn’t appear on screen.
It was also noted that WWE filmed a lot of interviews yesterday with legends who were brought in, which will be used for future WWE DVD and Network projects.
